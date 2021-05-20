Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.33

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 86367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on SU shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 41,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

