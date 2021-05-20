Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives C$15.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMU.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

TSE SMU.UN traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$16.21. 340,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,151. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$9.71 and a one year high of C$16.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

