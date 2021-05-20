Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,769 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

LBRT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

LBRT stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,894,162 shares in the company, valued at $50,001,040.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,581,653 shares of company stock worth $98,610,202. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

