Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Retail Value from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.87. Retail Value Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. Analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

