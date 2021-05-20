Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,505 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Oil States International by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oil States International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:OIS opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil States International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.