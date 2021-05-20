Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

SAIA opened at $227.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.86. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $249.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

