Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 767,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 187,012 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098. 23.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.27%.

BRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

