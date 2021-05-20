Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 19,907 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,630,652 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

