Strike (STRK) Market Cap Hits $115.19 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 95.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.87 or 0.00094532 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $115.19 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00073081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.83 or 0.00421584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00213325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004292 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.12 or 0.01038669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00035325 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,888,748 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

