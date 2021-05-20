Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 28.4% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $84.83 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00076464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $490.40 or 0.01174343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.44 or 0.09922066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00055121 BTC.

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 879,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

