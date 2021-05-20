Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 1,733 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.06. The firm has a market cap of $200.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

