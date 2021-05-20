Strategic Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,941,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises 12.0% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $141,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 187,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 58,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

INTF stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $31.03.

