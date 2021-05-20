Strategic Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $248.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

