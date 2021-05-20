Strategic Financial Services Inc Invests $220,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $157.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,717,390 shares of company stock valued at $835,244,631. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

