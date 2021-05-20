Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $996,000 Stock Position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $206.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial Corp. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $30.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.