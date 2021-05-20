Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $4.28 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $838.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $816.85 and a 200-day moving average of $736.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.00 and a 1-year high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

