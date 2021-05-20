Strategic Financial Services Inc Grows Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.09% of TravelCenters of America worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $4,955,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TravelCenters of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

TA stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $384.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

