Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,262 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,756% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

