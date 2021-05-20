Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

KRT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of KRT stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

