Steve Hurn Sells 5,911 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

