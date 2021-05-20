Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.
About Stealth BioTherapeutics
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.