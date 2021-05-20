Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

