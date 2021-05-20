State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of FibroGen worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,221 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,465,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $20.55 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.