State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.06 Million Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,484.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120.

Shares of LMND opened at $73.92 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.36.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

