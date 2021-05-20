State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.04 Million Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

