State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 63,850 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,850 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Codexis were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,953,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

