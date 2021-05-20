State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 39,480 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4,931.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 231,757 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 765.82 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

