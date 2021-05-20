State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 39,480 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4,931.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 231,757 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CELH stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 765.82 and a beta of 2.17.
CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
