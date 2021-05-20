State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBP. BTIG Research upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

IBP opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.30. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.