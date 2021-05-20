State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.83, but opened at $19.52. State Auto Financial shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 12 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $827.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $92,158.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

