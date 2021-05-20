Starr Wisdom Sells 8,050 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $132,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Starr Wisdom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Organogenesis alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Starr Wisdom sold 15,154 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $222,763.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.67 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.