Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 6.1%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 5,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,388,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 450.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 557,252 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 126,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

