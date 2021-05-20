Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $21.71. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 15,776 shares traded.

The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 413.68 and a beta of 1.34.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

