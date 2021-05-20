Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.700-11.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $208.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $120.87 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

