Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 62,258 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,258 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.85% of Gibraltar Industries worth $55,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROCK opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.99.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.