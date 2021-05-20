Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $48.01 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343,766 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.09% of MetLife worth $48,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $748,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 99,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 214,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 9,873.3% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

MET stock opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.42%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

