Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $45.63 Million Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 831,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,902 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $45,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Huazhu Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 413,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 75,037 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

