Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $41.36 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,774 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $41,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock opened at $142.76 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.