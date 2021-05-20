Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 2,638 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of S&P Global worth $44,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,205,000 after acquiring an additional 646,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $370.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.62. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

