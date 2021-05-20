Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $36,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $102.97 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

