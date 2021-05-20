Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,234,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,115 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $69.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

