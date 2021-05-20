St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $399.98

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.98 ($5.23) and traded as high as GBX 535 ($6.99). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 534 ($6.98), with a volume of 331,749 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on SMP. Numis Securities restated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 447.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 399.98.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

