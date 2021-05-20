St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $399.98

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.98 ($5.23) and traded as high as GBX 535 ($6.99). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 534 ($6.98), with a volume of 331,749 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on SMP. Numis Securities restated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 447.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 399.98.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

