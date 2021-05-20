SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 112.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 46.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 77,422 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after acquiring an additional 419,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SSNC opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.45 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

