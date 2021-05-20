Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) PT Raised to £114.20 at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £101.23 ($132.25).

Shares of SPX opened at £119.40 ($156.00) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of £119.67 and a 200 day moving average of £115.12. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,268 ($121.09) and a fifty-two week high of £123.60 ($161.48). The firm has a market cap of £8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

