Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 162.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

