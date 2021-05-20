Spectrum Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,575 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,144% compared to the typical daily volume of 207 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

