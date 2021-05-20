Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 207,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,243. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.