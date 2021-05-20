SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $29,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,320,000 after buying an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $487.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $305.68 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

