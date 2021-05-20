SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) is Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 0.8% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after buying an additional 1,292,014 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,073,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,812 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,727,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $80.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.29.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.