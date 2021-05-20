SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Stock Holdings Increased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

