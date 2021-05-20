SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 1,425.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 70,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 94,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

PSK stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

