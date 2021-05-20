SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $339.69 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $243.17 and a 52-week high of $351.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

